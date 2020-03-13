Effective March 16th thru April 1st our office is CLOSED!
As a precaution due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the WCCQ/AlphaMedia office will be closed from March 16th until Wednesday April 1st.
While there is no known presence of the virus, we are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution. However we have been instructed to refrain from any contact in order to limit any sort of infection or spread.
We apologize for any inconvenience our office closure may cause you.
If you have any questions please contact us HERE.