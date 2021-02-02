      Weather Alert

Educators Raising Concerns Over Proposed Graduation Requirement Changes

Feb 2, 2021 @ 12:12pm

Educators are raising concerns over proposed graduation requirement changes in Illinois. An education bill championed by the Legislative Black Caucus includes the addition of two years of foreign language and an increase in the number of STEM classes. The requirements are meant to align with the general admissions requirements at the University of Illinois. University of Illinois Admissions Director Andy Borst says he’s concerned some students may opt for classes that are less rigorous, making them less competitive for admission to programs with high academic requirements. Other educators say additional graduation requirements may shut students out of fine arts choices. The aim of the bill is to level the playing field for minority students and those from underserved districts. Governor Pritzker has not decided whether or not to sign the legislation.

Popular Posts
DuPage Health Department To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Site On County Fairgrounds
I-80 POTHOLE ALERT!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier - If It's with Your Partner
Bernie's Mittens Revived by Joliet Company
Scotty McCreery's Show At Billy Bob's Texas Raises Money For Charity