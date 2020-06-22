Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, featuring Pearl Jam and Pretenders, postponed to 2021
Courtesy of Ohana FestivalThe 2020 edition of Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally set to take place this September in Dana Point, California, the three-day event now will be held September 24-26, 2021, at the same location.
Fortunately, the full lineup scheduled for Ohana 2020 will return for next year’s event, including headliners Pearl Jam, The Pretenders, Kings of Leon and Vedder solo. The bill also includes Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Broken Social Scene, and Sharon Van Etten.
Previously purchased tickets for the 2020 festival will be valid in 2021. Ticket holders who cannot attend the rescheduled dates may also receive a refund.
For more info, visit OhanaFest.com.
By Josh Johnson
