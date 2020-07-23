Eddie Vedder reveals “gem of advice” Bruce Springsteen gave him
Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder in 2012; Paul Natkin/Getty ImagesEddie Vedder has revealed the “gem of advice” he received from the one and only Bruce Springsteen.
During an episode of sportscaster Joe Buck and actor Oliver Hudson‘s podcast Daddy Issues, the Pearl Jam frontman recalls speaking to The Boss about being nervous for his upcoming debut solo tour, which Vedder was playing without a backing band.
“[Springsteen] said, ‘There’s a real power when it’s just one person up there,’” Vedder shares. “‘It’s terrifying, for the audience even. It’s a tight-wire act. There’s just something, there’s an intimacy in it, and there’s a power in it.”
“It was one of the greatest things to hear,” the grunge rocker adds. “Because all of the sudden you didn’t feel as vulnerable.”
Also on the podcast, Vedder says that he and Springsteen now watch the World Series together, and gives a shout-out to Jack White, whom he says is “everything you could want out of a musician and a human being.”
By Josh Johnson
