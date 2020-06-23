Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Steven Tyler & more sign petition in support of Justice in Policing Act
Jim Bennett/FilmMagicPearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler are among many artists who’ve signed a letter to Congress in support of the Justice in Policing Act.
The letter, which was obtained by Billboard, is addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, and asks for “quick passage” of the act, which would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit military equipment available to state and local police, and require body cameras, among other steps, in an effort to “end racial profiling” and “change the culture of law enforcement.”
“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve,” reads the letter. “We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law — that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse.”
Other artists who’ve signed include Tyler’s Aerosmith band mate Joe Perry, AJR, Bishop Briggs, Blondie, Death Cab for Cutie, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Papa Roach, Rival Sons‘ Scott Holiday, and grandson, as well as members of Coheed and Cambria, Fitz and the Tantrums, All Time Low, We Came as Romans, and TV on the Radio.
By Josh Johnson
