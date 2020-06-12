‘Ed Sullivan Show’ performances by Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, Marvin Gaye & more get global streaming debut
Courtesy of UMeThe first installment of a new series of performance videos from the classic variety series The Ed Sullivan Show premiered today on the program’s official website, YouTube and other streaming platforms around the world.
The clips debuting today on The Ed Sullivan Show‘s official YouTube channel are classic performances by The Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Jackson 5, The Supremes and The Temptations.
The video series is part of a new agreement between Universal Music Enterprises and SOFA Entertainment involving the global digital rights to the TV program’s entire library, which spans the show’s 23-year primetime run on the CBS network. This will mark the first time that this footage will be available worldwide via streaming platforms.
New videos will premiere daily, with thousands of clips expected to debut over the next three years. Many of the segments will be made available for the first time since the show’s final episode in 1971, and will feature upgraded, high-res video clarity.
The Ed Sullivan Show was known for helping introduce the world to legendary music acts, including Elvis Presley, The Beatles and many more. In addition to performances by popular music artists, the variety show also featured classical musicians, Broadway productions, ballet dancers, opera singers, novelty acts and comedians, as well as interviews with famous actors, athletes, politicians and more.
Here is a list of the performance clips that debuted today:
The Beach Boys — “Good Vibrations”
Neil Diamond — “Sweet Caroline”
Marvin Gaye — “Take This Heart of Mine”
Gladys Knight & The Pips — “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”
The Jackson 5 — “Stand!”
The Supremes — “You Can’t Hurry Love”
The Temptations — “I Can’t Get Next to You”
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.