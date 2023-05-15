Ed Sheeran Says He’d ‘Love to Transition’ to Country Music
May 15, 2023 10:00AM CDT
In an interview with Billboard, Ed Sheeran said that he’d “love to transition” to country music.
Why? Well, he says that he and his wife have talked a lot about it; and he loves the culture.
Sheeran even lived in Nashville, for all of 2013 and all of 2018.
Calling himself a “massive fan” of the genre, Ed said, “I just love the songwriting. It’s just like, brilliant songs.”
The interview was ahead of his performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards (May 11), in Texas.
More about: