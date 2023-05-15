98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ed Sheeran Says He’d ‘Love to Transition’ to Country Music

May 15, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Ed Sheeran Says He’d ‘Love to Transition’ to Country Music
ES – Ed Sheeran art
In an interview with BillboardEd Sheeran said that he’d “love to transition” to country music.
Why?  Well, he says that he and his wife have talked a lot about it; and he loves the culture. 
Sheeran even lived in Nashville, for all of 2013 and all of 2018.

Calling himself a “massive fan” of the genre,  Ed said, “I just love the songwriting.  It’s just like, brilliant songs.”

The interview was ahead of his performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards (May 11), in Texas.

 

More about:
#ACMAwards
#Billboard
#CountryMusic
#EdSheeran

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts