Eating Meals Later on the Weekend Could Make You Gain Weight
If you’re lucky enough to get to sleep in on the weekends you likely eat breakfast later than you do during the week. A study finds this might not be such a good thing, though. University of Barcelona found people who ate three-and-a-half hours later on weekends had BMIs 1.2 units higher, compared to those who just stuck to their weekday routine. This held true regardless of their diet, how long they slept for, or how much they exercised. This happens due to our biological clocks, which prepare the metabolism to break down food at specific times. When we eat food at an unexpected time our metabolism gets sluggish, which seems to lead to the storage of extra fat. The data actually showed that the greater the time between weekday and weekend meals, the more likely people were to be overweight. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.