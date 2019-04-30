Eating chocolate every day is good for your brain!

You don’t have to feel guilty anymore for eating chocolate.

Scientists in Italy say the delicious sweet treat is actually good for your brain.

They found that eating chocolate regularly can improve attention, processing speed, working memory and verbal fluency. The benefits come from cocoa flavanols – a compound within dark chocolate that’s also found in apples, pears and grapes. The researchers looked at elderly people who consumed chocolate on a regular basis. In some cases, this was over the course of three months. They found the chocolate helped stave off a decline in memory. Sounds too good to be true right? Here’s the complete story from Metro News.