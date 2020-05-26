EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER – When It Comes to Ice Cream… Mmmmm…
ice cream
The first day of summer isn’t until June 20th. But yesterday was the unofficial start.
So let’s talk ICE CREAM – and how to make it taste even better.
An expert in “sensory science” has come up with a seven-step process, which is supposed to offer you the ideal ice cream eating experience. The one downside is that it takes longer. And it’s a lot like a fancy, aromatic wine-tasting. But if you’re REALLY serious about your ice cream, here are the steps:
1. Take it out of the freezer and let it defrost for about 15 minutes. When it’s too cold, the aroma molecules don’t release. And smell plays a huge role in how things taste.
2. Don’t take too big of a bite. Half a teaspoon per bite is ideal.
3. Place the spoon upside down in your mouth, so the ice cream hits your tongue.
4. Roll the ice cream around in your mouth, and pay attention to how the smooth, creamy texture feels.
5. Breathe in through your mouth while the ice cream is in there. The air, passing over it, helps it hit more of your taste buds. This may look a little rude, but it adds to the taste by pulling up more aroma, as well.
6. Don’t swallow too soon… 12 seconds in your mouth is ideal.
7. Repeat with each bite to build up a, quote, “full ice cream taste profile.”