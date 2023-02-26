EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Skipping Breakfast Could Kill You?

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Miss That First Meal

While we’ve all heard that breakfast is the “most important meal of the day,” a new study suggests it’s even more important than we might think. In fact, skipping breakfast – serially – could end up killing you.

Researchers at Mount Sinai have found that missing that first meal – not breaking your nighttime fast (that’s how we got the name, “Break Fast”) – can be detrimental to fighting off infection and increase your risk of heart disease.

And this might bowl you over: It’s because hunger triggers a response in the brain – which has a negative effect on immune cells – according to the study’s findings. “There is a growing awareness that fasting is healthy, and there is indeed abundant evidence for the benefits of fasting,” sometimes, says lead researcher Filip Swirski. However, he says: “Our study provides a word of caution – as it suggests that there may also be a cost of fasting that carries a health risk.”

Swirski adds: “The study shows that there is a conversation between the nervous and immune systems.” And it might not be so good, if you miss that first meal.

So, if you haven’t, it might be good to butter-up to breakfast – even just a little bite or two.