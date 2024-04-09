EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Exactly 3 Veggies and 2 Fruits per Day – Here’s WHY

A recent study of healthy eating catches our attention: When it comes to fruits and vegetables – don’t overdo it.

Researchers followed the eating habits of more than 100,000 people for 30 years. And the ones who ate at least five servings of fruit and veggies a day lived longer.

But they also found that five is the upper limit. More than that won’t hurt; but it also doesn’t help.

The perfect amount is three vegetables and two servings of fruit, per day. People who ate that combo lived longer than people who ate more fruits than veggies.

Unfortunately, only 1 in 10 people eat that much produce a day. But we should, because it lowers your cancer risk by 10% . . . heart disease by 12% . . . respiratory diseases by 35% . . . and your overall risk of premature death by 13%.

Not all fruits and veggies count though. They found that leafy greens make a big difference. But starchy vegetables like corn, peas, and potatoes don’t help us live longer. And fruit juice doesn’t help either.

(Grab some more, here: Circulation)