EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?

Jun 7, 2022 @ 10:30am
Study:  An Egg a Day – Can Be Heart-Healthy
Here’s a “healthy-hearter.”  An egg a day keeps the cardiologist away?

Yes.  An egg, eaten each day, can help your good cholesterol levels!  Time to scramble to the store or the farm.

Based on a dietary survey, and blood tests, from 4,778 Chinese adults, results show that an egg a day can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.  Participants who ate one egg per day had higher levels of healthy proteins and good cholesterol.

Study participants who ate fewer eggs had lower levels of these proteins and higher levels of harmful cholesterol.  In the past, eggs have “gotten burned” for supposedly raising bad cholesterol levels, which is now called into question.

However, the team conducting the study noted that more research is needed.

But this could save lots of us from shelling out money for medical bills, over time.

(dailymail.co.uk)

But you can enjoy that egg, any way you like.  Scrambled, for you?  Omelette for me…

It’s not the same result, though, if you just bake them into cake.  ~ Mo

TAGS
#AnEggADay #EatSmarterNotHarder #LiveSmarterNotHarder #Scrambled #WorkSmarterNotHarder
