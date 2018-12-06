Eat More Than 6 French Fries and Risk Your Life

Nobody needs an expert to tell us that French fries are unhealthy, but professor Eric Rimm at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is trying to ruin them for us anyway. There really is no healthy amount to be had, according to Rimm, who calls fries a starch bomb. But  if you must  he suggests just six measly spud sticks.

In spite of researchers concerns for public health, folks on Twitter are having a hard time wrapping their heads  and stomachs  around the strict recommendation. Nobody in human history has stopped at six French fries, says one user. Others simply wont have it: I dont need this kind of negativity in my life. #GiveMeAllTheFries. One restaurant employee expressed concern over the potential customer backlash, saying, As a server, I can guarantee thered be violence if we changed our serving size to 6 fries. Here’s the complete story from the NY POST.