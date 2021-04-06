      Weather Alert

Prizes to eat in Joliet!

Apr 6, 2021 @ 3:02pm

The pandemic has hit downtown Joliet restaurants hard. The City Center Partnership, an organization meant to promote and attract downtown Joliet business, is trying to offset some of those losses for businesses.

During the month of April, the CCP is offering four $500 prizes (one winner each week of April) to someone who eats at a downtown Joliet restaurant. This can be dine in, carry out or delivery.

All you have to do is submit a receipt, and you are entered in. You can enter in as many times as you want.

There are several different ways to submit your receipts:

Text to: (815) 549-8384 and include your name and email address

Email to: [email protected] (include your name)

Online: Upload a photo to their website.

Drop-off: Both Joliet Public Library Locations

Which restaurants are doing it?    just click here for the list.

