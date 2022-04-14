Easter Events Near You!

      Weather Alert

Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:02pm
  • Child Evangelism Child Evangelism Fellowship of IL, Inc: Three Rivers Chapter – Easter egg hunt, Online preregistration is required, Children’s music and storytelling, Cancelled in bad weather, FREE event, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, Hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations are provided, Reservations are required
    305 Channahon St, Shorewood, IL, IL 60404. Phone: (815) 741-0366. Email: [email protected]. Event date and time: Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 am to 11:45 am or 1 pm to 1:45 pm or 3 pm to 3:45 pmClick here for online registration Directions: Click here for a map and directions. Payment: FREE. Thank you for your interest in our Easter Egg Hunt. All children ages 4- 13 are welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend and stay with their child. There will be lots of fun, including an egg hunt with loads of candy, a jelly bean count contest, a Bible lesson, and more! CEF is located at 305 Channahon Street in Shorewood- just west or the 1-55 Junction and Jefferson Street (Route 52) Details: This event will be held outdoors. Face masks are recommended You must register your children for one of three time slots 11:00am 1:00pm 3:00pm Each group will be limited to 25 people. To reserve your child(ren’s) place you must complete the registration below Since space is limited, you will be asked to rank the times that you would like to reserve from 1 to 3 with 1 being your first choice. When we receive your completed registration form we will send you an email confirmation of your registration with the time you will be attending. Please note we will do our best to match you up with your first choice of time slot. For your child’s safety, only children with permission from parents may attend. Also, teachers in our clubs have been screened according to the Child Protection Policy of Child Evangelism Fellowship. Children may invite friends by using the link on our website. This event is hosted by the CEF of Three Rivers Chapter staff and volunteers. (UPDATED: March 08, 2022)
  • First Assembly of God Joliet – Easter egg hunts for children, Easter egg hunts for all ages (includes adults), Easter Train Ride, The Easter bunny will make an appearance, Visits and photos with the Easter Rabbit, FREE admission, Children’s crafts, Vendors, Other activities for children, Baskets are provided, Farm animals are present, concessions or refreshment stand, porta-potties, picnic area, face painting, inflatables or bounce house, pony rides, petting zoo
    1741 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Phone: 815-436-8200. Email: [email protected]. Event date and time: Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Directions: Click here for a map and directions. Payment: Cash, Free – no payments needed for anything. Click here for our Facebook page.We have something for the whole family this Easter weekend, including… our Kids Easter Egg Hunt will be during EACH of our Easter Weekend worship experiences w/20,000 Eggs for kids ages preschool – 5th Grade. Kids First Ministries is celebrating Jesus this Easter with their Jesus is Our Super Hero theme. All kids are encouraged to come dressed up as one of their favorite superheroes. The kids will learn that there are some really cool superheroes, but Jesus is the TRUE hero who came to save the world! We’ve invited some legendary heroes like Spiderman & Wonder Women to be available at our photo booth for pictures with your kids. we will have 6 Easter Weekend Worship Experiences here at JFA. 4 in English and 2 in Spanish. .
  • Our Savior Lutheran Church – Easter egg hunts for children, Easter egg hunts for infant, Easter egg hunts for toddlers, FREE admission, Children’s crafts, Children’s music and storytelling, Other activities for children, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, concessions or refreshment stand, restrooms
    1910 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Phone: 815-725-1606. Email: [email protected]. Event date and time: When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it would likely be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 (but be sure to check on their website or call them first as we cannot find an update for this year yet), at 11 am. Directions: Click here for a map and directions. Payment: Free – no payments needed for anything. Click here for our Facebook page. All attendees MUST register at http://www.oursaviorlutheranchurch.com/events-2/. Donations are appreciated! This year registration is required on our website and is limited to the first 50 families. We will have Easter stories, music, crafts, games, coloring and raffles. Snacks and drinks provided free following the hunt. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, & 6+.  Please bring your own basket.

 

