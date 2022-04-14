Weather Alert
Easter Events Near You!
Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:02pm
Spring And Easter Background With Rabbit
Will County
Child Evangelism Child Evangelism Fellowship of IL, Inc: Three Rivers Chapter
– Easter egg hunt, Online preregistration is required, Children’s music and storytelling, Cancelled in bad weather, FREE event, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, Hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations are provided, Reservations are required
305 Channahon St, Shorewood, IL, IL 60404. Phone: (815) 741-0366. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 am to 11:45 am or 1 pm to 1:45 pm or 3 pm to 3:45 pm
.
Click here for online registration
Directions:
Click here for a map and directions
. Payment: FREE. Thank you for your interest in our Easter Egg Hunt. All children ages 4- 13 are welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend and stay with their child. There will be lots of fun, including an egg hunt with loads of candy, a jelly bean count contest, a Bible lesson, and more! CEF is located at 305 Channahon Street in Shorewood- just west or the 1-55 Junction and Jefferson Street (Route 52) Details: This event will be held outdoors. Face masks are recommended You must register your children for one of three time slots 11:00am 1:00pm 3:00pm Each group will be limited to 25 people. To reserve your child(ren’s) place you must complete the registration below Since space is limited, you will be asked to rank the times that you would like to reserve from 1 to 3 with 1 being your first choice. When we receive your completed registration form we will send you an email confirmation of your registration with the time you will be attending. Please note we will do our best to match you up with your first choice of time slot. For your child’s safety, only children with permission from parents may attend. Also, teachers in our clubs have been screened according to the Child Protection Policy of Child Evangelism Fellowship. Children may invite friends by using the link on our website. This event is hosted by the CEF of Three Rivers Chapter staff and volunteers. (UPDATED: March 08, 2022)
A visitor writes on March 06, 2012:has been a tradition for families in this area since 2004. Make plans to join us.”
First Assembly of God Joliet
– Easter egg hunts for children, Easter egg hunts for all ages (includes adults), Easter Train Ride, The Easter bunny will make an appearance, Visits and photos with the Easter Rabbit, FREE admission, Children’s crafts, Vendors, Other activities for children, Baskets are provided, Farm animals are present, concessions or refreshment stand, porta-potties, picnic area, face painting, inflatables or bounce house, pony rides, petting zoo
1741 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Phone: 815-436-8200. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022
. Directions:
Click here for a map and directions
. Payment: Cash, Free – no payments needed for anything.
Click here for our Facebook page
.We have something for the whole family this Easter weekend, including… our Kids Easter Egg Hunt will be during EACH of our Easter Weekend worship experiences w/20,000 Eggs for kids ages preschool – 5th Grade. Kids First Ministries is celebrating Jesus this Easter with their Jesus is Our Super Hero theme. All kids are encouraged to come dressed up as one of their favorite superheroes. The kids will learn that there are some really cool superheroes, but Jesus is the TRUE hero who came to save the world! We’ve invited some legendary heroes like Spiderman & Wonder Women to be available at our photo booth for pictures with your kids. we will have 6 Easter Weekend Worship Experiences here at JFA. 4 in English and 2 in Spanish. .
Our Savior Lutheran Church
– Easter egg hunts for children, Easter egg hunts for infant, Easter egg hunts for toddlers, FREE admission, Children’s crafts, Children’s music and storytelling, Other activities for children, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, concessions or refreshment stand, restrooms
1910 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Phone: 815-725-1606. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it would likely be on
Saturday, April 9, 2022 (but be sure to check on their website or call them first as we cannot find an update for this year yet), at 11 am. Directions:
Click here for a map and directions
. Payment: Free – no payments needed for anything.
Click here for our Facebook page
. All attendees MUST register at
http://www.oursaviorlutheranchurch.com/events-2/
. Donations are appreciated! This year registration is required on our website and is limited to the first 50 families. We will have Easter stories, music, crafts, games, coloring and raffles. Snacks and drinks provided free following the hunt. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, & 6+. Please bring your own basket.
DuPage County
Bartlett Gazebo Park Easter Eggstravaganza
– Easter egg hunts for children,
102 North Eastern, Bartlett, IL 60103. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it would likely be on
Easter Saturday, April 16, 2022 (but be sure to check on their website or call them first) from 10 am to 1:30 PM. FREE event. Open to the public. Egg Hunts by age, music, bounce-houses, face-painting, and more!
Bensenville Easter Eggstravaganza
– Easter egg hunts for children, Easter egg hunts for toddlers, The Easter bunny will make an appearance, Visits and photos with the Easter Rabbit, Held indoors in bad weather, FREE admission, Other activities for children, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, face painting
Varble Park, 1000 W Wood St, Bensenville, IL 60106. Phone: 630-766-7015. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am
. Directions:
Click here for a map and directions
. Payment: Cash, only. Notes:
Click here for our Facebook page
. Time: 9:45-10:25am ages 2-4, 10:30-11am ages 5-7. Come to Varble Park for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The eggs will be hidden by the Easter Bunny and he will officially start the hunt. This egg hunt will be held outside so dress accordingly to weather and make sure to bring a basket or bag to hold your eggs. Children must be pre-registered to participate in the hunt, we will be taking day of event registration. Each child will be allowed to find 10 eggs. There will be 3 special eggs added to each hunt for kids to find and win a basket filled with toys. Children will be able to get there take picture taken with the Easter Bunny and play games: ring toss, buckets, guess how many, prize wheel and more. Make sure to bring a camera for a snap shot or if you forget your camera you can purchase an instant print from us for $2.
Cantigny Park Easter Egg Hunt Open House
– Easter egg hunt
S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, IL 60189. Phone: 630.668.5161. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it would likely be on
Sunday, April 10, 2022 (but be sure to check on their website or call them first as we cannot find an update for this year yet), from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission to the Cantigny Park is always free. There is a parking fee for the park. Daily: $5. Directions: Cantigny Park just off of I-88 west, following Winfield Road three miles north. The Egg Hunt will run continuously from 9 am – 4 pm. This event is an open house-style and for all ages. No registration required. A map will be given at the parking booth with all activity locations. This event will be held rain or shine! Bring your baskets or decorate your own Easter Bag! Limit: 5 eggs per child.Come Visit the Easter Bunnies! We will have “Mr. Bunny” and “Mrs. Bunny,” so be sure to stop by the Bunny tent for a photo any time from 9 am – 4 pm. Decorate an Easter Bag! Hop over to the Education Center and get creative! Decorate a canvas bag before collecting your eggs. $3/bag, Movie Stop by the theater in the Visitor Center and enjoy “Hop.” . Food Trucks: This year we will have a variety of food choices located near the egg redemption. Big Mama’s Kitchen, Perfect Pop Kettle Corn, Chicago Pizza Boss Mobile Pizzeria, Golden Eagle, Mamie’s Toffee and Treats, Jimmy’s Bag O’Donuts.
Glen Ellen Eggs-trordinary Egg Hunt
– Easter egg hunt
Maryknoll Park, Maryknoll Pavilion, 845 Pershing Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL, US 60137. Phone: (630) 469-7888. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it should be on
Good Friday
, April 15, 2022 from 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM.
Have an egg-cellent egg hunting time this spring! Children up to the age of 6 are invited to join us for a silly egg hunt with a chance to meet (and take a picture with) Hopper Cottontail – the GEPD Bunny! Adults must accompany children; only children need to register. Prior to the egg hunt, the Bunny will be available for photos and we’ll have activities to keep the little ones entertained until “GO TIME!” Don’t forget to bring your basket! Please check-in with the egg hunt staff prior to the event. Dress for the weather, this event will be held outside rain, snow or shine! REGISTER NOW, starting at $8.00.
Naperville Jaycees 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
– Easter egg hunt
Frontier Park Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Rd, Naperville, IL 60564. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 8:55 am to 9:05 am; always held on the Saturday right before Easter
.
Please try to arrive THIRTY MINUTES EARLY. Parking is limited and we wouldn’t want your child to miss the Egg Hunting Festivities.
Family fun event! 14,000 eggs are “hidden” among the 4 ball fields at Frontier Park Sports Complex, divided by age groups. The age groups are: 0-2yrs, 3-4yrs, 5-6yrs, 7-8yrs. At 9:00 am, the horn sounds, and hundreds of kids/parents scramble across the outfields to get the eggs. Special prizes are available, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny! This is a FREE Community Event organized by the Naperville Jaycees, however, Donations are suggested. No reservations required.
Safety Town of Naperville Hoppy Easter
– Easter egg hunt
1320 Aurora Ave Naperville, IL 60540. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it would likely be on
Saturday, April 9, 2022 (but be sure to check on their website or call them first as we cannot find an update for this year yet), from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Naperville Junior Woman’s Club host their Easter Egg hunt. Photo op with Mr. or Mrs. Easter Bunny!
Egg hunt (allergy friendly) ; bring your Easter basket! Extra treat stations (some stations may contain treats with nuts please ask if visiting them if you have allergies!). Egg recycling and prizes! Instrument petting zoo! Live bunnies & chicks. AND MUCH MORE!!! Admission: $10 per family to benefit Safety Town & a non-perishable food item for Loaves & Fishes food pantry. This is an open house event, no need to register ahead of time.
Super Crown Wings INC
– Easter egg hunt, Adult Easter egg hunt, Online preregistration is recommended, Vendors, FREE admission, Bring a basket to collect the eggs, concession stand (drinks, snacks and/or food), Facemasks must be worn indoors, Face masks must be worn at all times and places, Hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations are provided
4956 1/2MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515. Phone: (630) 541-5970. Email:
[email protected]
. Event date and time:
When we checked last, there was no update for 2022 on their website – so CHECK IT AGAIN YOURSELF, it may or may not be held in 2022, if they DO hold it, based on past years, it should be on
Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022
, from 11:30 AM TO 8:30 pm
.
Click here for online registration
Directions:
Click here for a map and directions
. Payment: FREE.
Click here for our Facebook events page
. (ADDED: March 13, 2021)
