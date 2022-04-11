      Weather Alert

Easter Dinner Could Cause a Problem: Here’s a Major Side Effect of Eating Ham

Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:30am

Here is something to keep in mind if you are planning on devouring ham at Easter dinner.

According to info obtained by Eat This, Not That!, a major side effect of eating ham is water retention.

This can lead to swelling and puffiness in the ankles and hands and be harmful to those with high blood pressure.

According to the USDA, a three-ounce serving of cured ham contains 830 milligrams of sodium.

It has been recommended, by the American Heart Association, that no more than 23 hundred milligrams of sodium be consumed daily.

Oh boy…  some of our families really like the “brown sugar baked spiral,” and the smoked…  Bet that’s even worse.

