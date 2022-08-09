Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, the new lane pattern will be in place. In the new configuration, eastbound I-80 traffic will be shifted onto new pavement; the two eastbound lanes will split at Hickory Creek and will join back together just after Richards Street. Additionally, the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street will close for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening in late fall. A detour will direct traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richard Street exit.

The new configuration will allow new pavement to be built and will remain in place through late fall. Throughout construction two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic.