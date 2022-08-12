98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Maura Myles
10:00am - 2:00pm

East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road

August 12, 2022 8:25AM CDT
Share

The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.

The property is currently zoned Residential but it was approved by the zoning committee to change it to I-1 Light Industrial. It’s now supposed to go for a vote with the Joliet City Council to approve the rezoning next Tuesday, Aug 16th.

The Friday meeting will be held at the East Side Church of Christ at 314 Manhattan Road in Joliet at 4pm on Friday August 12th.

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard

Recent Posts