East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road

The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.

The property is currently zoned Residential but it was approved by the zoning committee to change it to I-1 Light Industrial. It’s now supposed to go for a vote with the Joliet City Council to approve the rezoning next Tuesday, Aug 16th.

The Friday meeting will be held at the East Side Church of Christ at 314 Manhattan Road in Joliet at 4pm on Friday August 12th.