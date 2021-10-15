Early Morning Crash in Front of the Stateville Correctional Center

An early morning multi-vehicle accident in Crest Hill is now under investigation. It was 3:20am that an Acura was traveling northbound on Route 53, in front of the Stateville Correctional Center, when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy traveling the other direction. The Acura was sent into a grassy ditch while the Chevy was left stalled in the southbound lanes. At that time a Cadillac was traveling southbound on Rt. 53 and failed to see the stalled Chevy and collided with the vehicle. The driver of the Acura suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center. The driver of the Chevy suffered non-life threatening injuries and the Cadillac suffered no injuries. The crash is now under investigation.