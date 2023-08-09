EAGLES RUMORED TO BE SCHEDULING VEGAS RESIDENCY

The New York Post reports the Eagles are “locking in dates” for a residency at the newly built Madison Square Garden (MSG) Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sphere will open its doors on September 29th where U2 is scheduled for 25 performances.

Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and Phish have all been rumored as Sphere headliners, but have not been officially announced.

This fall, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — will start their final The Long Goodbye Tour. It kicks off September 7th at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.