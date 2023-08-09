98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

EAGLES RUMORED TO BE SCHEDULING VEGAS RESIDENCY

August 9, 2023 8:09AM CDT
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The New York Post reports the Eagles are “locking in dates” for a residency at the newly built Madison Square Garden (MSG) Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sphere will open its doors on September 29th where U2 is scheduled for 25 performances.

Billy JoelBon JoviHarry Styles, and Phish have all been rumored as Sphere headliners, but have not been officially announced.

This fall, Don HenleyJoe WalshTimothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — will start their final The Long Goodbye Tour. It kicks off September 7th at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

