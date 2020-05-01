Eagles postpone US Hotel California Tour until 2021
Credit: Ron KochEagles fans in the U.S. will have to wait until next year to see the band livin’ it up at the Hotel California.
The band had already pushed back a series of stateside concerts that were to have featured the group performing its classic 1976 album, Hotel California, in its entirety, from earlier this year to the fall of 2020. Now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers now have postponed the dates until fall 2021.
The rescheduled trek will run from a September 16 show in Denver through an October 23 concert in San Francisco. The outing will feature two-night stands in those cities and in Phoenix and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as a show in Dallas, and a three-night engagement at The Forum near Los Angeles.
The concerts will see the current Eagles lineup accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. In addition to performing the whole of the landmark album, The Eagles also will play a set of their greatest hits after an intermission.
Fans who previously purchased tickets but are unable to attend the new date will be able to request a refund, either at the point of purchase or by visiting LiveNation.com/refund or contact your point of purchase.
The Eagles still have 2020 performances at London’s Wembley Stadium scheduled for August 29 and August 30, although it remains to be seen if those shows will go ahead as planned.
Here are the rescheduled U.S. dates:
9/16 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center (rescheduled from 9/18/20)
9/18 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center (rescheduled from 9/19/20)
9/21 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center (rescheduled from 10/21/20)
9/24 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena (rescheduled from 10/24/20)
9/25 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena (rescheduled from 10/25/20)
10/1 — Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (rescheduled from 10/16/20)
10/2 — Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (rescheduled from 10/17/20)
10/15 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum (rescheduled from 9/25/20)
10/16 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum (rescheduled from 9/26/20)
10/19 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum (rescheduled from 9/29/20)
10/22 — San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (rescheduled from 10/2/20)
10/23 — San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (rescheduled from 10/3/20)
