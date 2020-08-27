Each State’s Favorite Fast-Food French Fry, What is #1 in Illinois?
(AP Photo/Rich Kareckas
When it comes to the best fast-food French fries, opinions across the U.S. differ. Spruce, a company that produces CBD products, recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the most popular fast food fries and most popular style of French fries in each state. They found that McDonald’s fries took the top spot in 16 states, geographically spread out across the country, while Burger King and Taco Bell were tied in second place with six states each. What Fast Food Chain came out #1 in Illinois for French Fries?
Answer: – Steak N Shake
Culver’s Fries are #1 in Wisconsin. CHECK IT OUT: See The Full List Of State-By-State Favorite Fries Here: