Each State’s Favorite Christmas Movie!

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in your state?
Well, if you’re a gambler, your best guess would be “The Polar Express”, because that’s the top choice in NINE states, including Texas, Arizona, Georgia, and Ohio.
“Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “The Christmas Chronicles” were tops in SEVEN states. And “Last Christmas” is the big winner in SIX.
As crazy as it is, “A Christmas Story” only had ONE state: West Virginia. And “It’s A Wonderful Life” was only the favorite in Vermont.
Alaska went way out of the box with “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”, while Montana GETS IT . . . because their favorite Christmas movie is “Trading Places”.
(Check out the map here.)