E-Coli on Your Face: Most Makeup = Contaminated
Mixed Race woman holding cell phone applying lipstick
A new study reveals that up to 90% of makeup products are contaminated with superbugs. The bacteria found: E.coli and staphylococci bacteria.
Where does it mostly live? In the sponges! So how can you avoid contamination? Wash your hands before you apply your makeup; and store all makeup and applicators outside of the bathroom.
Makeup can last for a while – between 3 months and 2 years. Dry powder, pencil eyeliner and powder eye shadow can last up to two years. Liquid eyeliner, makeup applicators and sponges can last three months. Mascara can last between two and four months.
Every month or so, run those brushes through the dishwasher or soak them in boiling water, to kill germs.