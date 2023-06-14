Dylan Scott’s soaking up summer with his kids

There’s nothing quite like kicking it back on a summer night, right?

That’s exactly what Dylan Scott did recently with his kids, Beckett and Finley. In a video shared on Twitter, Dylan’s seen smiling in his driveway as he watches Beckett shoot hoops and Finley making funny faces in front of the camera while on her bicycle.

“Summer nights are the BEST!!!” Dylan tweeted. The clip also features his latest song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” playing in the background.

Dylan’s set to play various fairs and festivals this summer, before kicking off his headlining This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour this fall.

For Dylan’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

