98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dylan Scott’s soaking up summer with his kids

June 14, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like kicking it back on a summer night, right?

That’s exactly what Dylan Scott did recently with his kids, Beckett and Finley. In a video shared on Twitter, Dylan’s seen smiling in his driveway as he watches Beckett shoot hoops and Finley making funny faces in front of the camera while on her bicycle. 

“Summer nights are the BEST!!!” Dylan tweeted. The clip also features his latest song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” playing in the background.

Dylan’s set to play various fairs and festivals this summer, before kicking off his headlining This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour this fall. 

For Dylan’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner

Recent Posts