98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dylan Scott’s new song is a hat tip to his hometown

June 2, 2023 3:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott has dropped a new song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.”

The midtempo track was composed by Dylan, Ashley GorleyRyan VojtesakJohn Byron and Taylor Phillips, and serves as Dylan’s tribute to his hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana.

“Yeah, we sure painted it up/ Tore down them old two-lane roads/ We either stole every sign or left ’em in bullet holes/ It wasn’t nowhere as bad as we all said that it was/ Yeah, looking back at it now this town’s been too good to us,” Dylan sings in the chorus.

Earlier this week, the “My Girl” hitmaker announced his This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour with openers Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder. Visit Dylan’s website for the tour dates and tickets.

Dylan’s latest single, “Can’t Have Mine,” is currently in the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
4

'Fast X' Races To Top Of The Box Office
5

Miranda Lambert Hopes She Gets To Hug Morgan Wallen's Mom Someday

Recent Posts