Dylan Scott to drop “I’ll Be a Bartender” on Friday

October 4, 2023 2:15PM CDT
A new Dylan Scott song is on the way.

After several teases on social media, Dylan has announced that he’s dropping his new “I’ll Be a Bartender” track on Friday, October 6. 

“This ain’t a drill! ‘I’ll Be a Bartender’ is out on Friday! Pre-save today!” Dylan shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the single cover art. The singer also posted a preview clip of the midtempo romantic tune.

Prior to this, Dylan released his This Town’s Been Good to Us EP in June. The six-song project features his current single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl),” which is top 10 on the country charts.

“I’ll Be a Bartender” is available for presave now.

