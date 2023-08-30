98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dylan Scott teases new song, “I’ll Be A Bartender”

August 30, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Omar Vega/FilmMagic

Dylan Scott‘s been working on new music and he wants your thoughts on it.

The “My Girl” hitmaker recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease a snippet of an unreleased track, “I’ll Be A Bartender.”

The video features Dylan standing in front of a kitchen table as he enjoys a bowl of cereal while listening to the uptempo love song.

“Sheeew! Just got this one back,” Dylan says via onscreen text in the clip. “It’s called ‘I’ll Be A Bartender.’ Would love to know what y’all think?”

You can listen to the preview clip in full on Dylan’s X and let him know your thoughts in the replies.

Dylan is currently #17 and rising on the country charts with his single “Can’t Have Mine.”

