Dylan Scott gets excited Hearing Nobody On the Radio

Mar 24, 2021 @ 6:46am

Dylan Scott  described what that feeling is like when he hears one of his songs playing on the radio….

“I had that moment just a couple of days ago. We were literally…it was me, my wife, my two kids, we were riding down the road and the lady comes on and she goes ‘Up next is Dylan Scott’s “Nobody”‘…I mean, it still gives me chills still, it really does. It doesn’t get old hearing your name or your song on the radio. It’s like ‘Oh, I’m doing something right still’, you know. It’s a feeling you can’t describe but I love the feeling.”

