98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child

September 28, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child
Dylan Scott at Joe’s 2021

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy

The Scott family is growing!  Dylan Scott and wife Blair had their third child, a boy named Barron, on Tuesday (September 26) at 7:19 PM.

Scott shared the news on social media the day after baby Barron’s arrival.  He posted a video of his older children, Beckett and Finley, meeting their new brother in the hospital.

In the video, Scott says he has a “baby update,” Dylan says, “Who we got,” then the older children say, “Barron!” in unison.

Blair is a ROCKSTAR!  She did awesome!” Scott added in the caption of his post.  “Beckett and Finley are in love, as well as Momma and myself!  Thank you, Jesus, for blessing me with three healthy, beautiful kids and a smoking hot rockstar wife!  Life is good!

The couple announced the pregnancy at the ACM Awards in May.

More about:
#DylanScott
#WelcomeBaby

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW

Recent Posts