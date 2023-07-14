98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dylan Scott and son Beckett rock the aging filter

July 14, 2023 3:45PM CDT
Omar Vega/FilmMagic

With the old-age filter trending on the internet, “My Girl” hitmaker Dylan Scott decided to try it out with his son, Beckett.

Dylan shared the hilarious before-and-after changes via a video on Twitter. The split-screen clip opens with Dylan grinning as the aging filter offers him a glimpse of his older self, before Beckett appears from behind and gets a peek at his white-haired self, too.

“Dear God, please say this isn’t true! Amen!” Dylan tweeted.

Curious what father and son look like when they’re old? Then check out Dylan’s tweet.

On the music front, Dylan’s currently in the top 20 with his single “Can’t Have Mine.”

