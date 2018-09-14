DWTS celebs revealed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A brand new set of celebrities will be throwing on their dancing shoes for the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars. The show’s new cast includes actor John Schneider, radio personality Bobby Bones, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and comedian Nikki Glaser. Olympian Danelle Umstead, Bachelor franchise contestant “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, hip-hop singer Tinashe and model Alexis Ren will also be competing. To round out the celebs, it’ll be Juan Pablo DiPace, Evanna Lynch, Milo Manheim, Nancy McKeon and Mary Lou Retton. Season 27 premieres on September 24th.