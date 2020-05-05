Dwight Yoakam Reveals He’s Married
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2019 file photo shows Dwight Yoakam, left, and Emily Joyce at GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. The couple were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
In a surprise move, Country Singer Dwight Yoakam went off and got hitched to his longtime fiancée Emily Joyce back in March in a private ceremony.
The two tied the knot at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, right before California’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine.
Yoakam and his wife said in a joint statement, At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another.
The couple said they chose to keep the nuptials hush-hush until now out of respect to so many people affected by and on the frontlines of this pandemic. Check out a picture of the happy couple here from Taste of County.