Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He and His Entire Family Are Recovering from Coronavirus
In an emotional Instagram video, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed that not only is he recovering from coronavirus, but his wife and 2 and 4 year old daughters as well.
He describes it as a “kick in the gut”. After being relentless about their safety, they ended up contracting it from a friend of the family. He claims him and his family have been through some “doozies” in their life but nothing compared to contracting the virus as a family.