Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He and His Entire Family Are Recovering from Coronavirus

Sep 3, 2020 @ 5:41am

In an emotional Instagram video, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed that not only is he recovering from coronavirus, but his wife and 2 and 4 year old daughters as well.

He describes it as a “kick in the gut”. After being relentless about their safety, they ended up contracting it from a friend of the family. He claims him and his family have been through some “doozies” in their life but nothing compared to contracting the virus as a family.

