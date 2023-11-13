Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Multiple Political Parties Have Approached Him about a Run for President

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson (R) and Jasmine Johnson attend a ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the very first episode of Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast and shared that multiple political parties contacted him, in 2022, to see if he would run for president of the United States.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” Johnson said, referring to a 2021 poll. It had revealed that 46% of Americans would support his campaign. “I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

The Jumanji actor continued, “It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll; and they also brought up their own deep-dive research, that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender].”

Despite all the buzz, it doesn’t look like a presidential run will be in Johnson’s future. “It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate,” the Black Adam star told the former Daily Show host.

Last year, Johnson told CBS Mornings last year that the idea is “off the table” because his number one priority is “being a daddy” to his three daughters.