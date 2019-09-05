Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Left His Honeymoon Early, Here’s Why
Dwayne Johnson arrives at the world premiere of "Rampage" at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Imagine you are on your honeymoon with the love of your life, he turns to you and says, he has to go to work and be a guest fill-in on a talk show.
That is what happened with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
He was on his honeymoon when his good friend, Kevin Hart, got in a car accident. Kevin was scheduled to be Kelly Clarkson’s first guest on her new talk show.
Dwayne left his honeymoon, with his wife’s blessings, to step in for Kevin Hart.
He tweeted, when my son @kevinhart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved-she loves Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends.
The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday September 9th on NBC. Here’s the complete story from E Online.