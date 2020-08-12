Dwayne Johnson tops 2020’s highest paid actors list, who else made the cut?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday, Forbes published its 2020 list of the highest paid actors and, for the second year in a row, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has landed the No. 1 spot.
Not only did Johnson snag the coveted top slot, he did so by a landslide — earning an estimated $16 million more than the second spot. The Forbes estimated figures are based on money earned between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, which cuts into the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns, but still the actors on this list have racked in plenty.
One thing a lot of the men have in common, Johnson included, is Netflix. Many of them have signed very lucrative deals with the popular streaming platform — we’re talking some that carry an eight-figure paycheck.
With that begin said, here are the Top 10 highest paid actors of 2020:
1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $87.5 million
2. Ryan Reynolds: $71.5 million
3. Mark Wahlberg: $58 million
4. Ben Affleck: $55 million
5. Vin Diesel: $54 million
6. Akshay Kumar: $48.5 million
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda: $45.5 million
8. Will Smith: $44.5 million
9. Adam Sandler: $41 million
10. Jackie Chan: $40 million
By Danielle Long
