Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Henry Cavill’s DC Exit

Now I’m not a huge DC fan, at least not the current movies, but I still don’t think firing Henry Cavill (as Superman) was the right call. Dwayne Johnson opened up about things in recent interview, and here’s what he had to say.

Johnson said, “All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could.”

He continued, “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots, but that’s just the business of it.”

He added, “It’s almost like when you have a pro football team, and your quarterback wins championships, and your head coach wins championships, and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”

In my opinion Henry Cavill’s Superman was in the top three. What do you think?