98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Henry Cavill’s DC Exit

March 14, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Henry Cavill’s DC Exit
OMG surprise comic bubble retro text

Now I’m not a huge DC fan, at least not the current movies, but I still don’t think firing Henry Cavill (as Superman) was the right call. Dwayne Johnson opened up about things in  recent interview, and here’s what he had to say.

Johnson said, “All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could.”

He continued, “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots, but that’s just the business of it.”

He added, “It’s almost like when you have a pro football team, and your quarterback wins championships, and your head coach wins championships, and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.'”

In my opinion Henry Cavill’s Superman was in the top three. What do you think?

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time
5

Should We Switch to Daylight Saving Time - Permanently? Experts Say It Could Save Lives  

Recent Posts