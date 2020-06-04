Dwayne Johnson Asks, “Where Are You?”
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson (R) and Jasmine Johnson attend a ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made an impassioned plea – to ask for leadership in America, during this time.
In an 8-minute video, he asks, “Where are you?” multiple times. Though he doesn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, the comments seem definitely directed at him.
Johnson continues, “Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter.’”
The Rock went on to say, again, “Where are you? Of course, all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees… we must say the words: Black lives matter.”