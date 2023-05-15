​​Dustin Lynch ‘Totally Down’ to Join Yellowstone Spin-Off – Will It Happen?

Dustin Lynch wants to be in a Yellowstone spin-off.

At the ACM Awards, the “Thinking About You” singer was asked, by Entertainment Tonight, if he has been thinking about auditioning to be on the new show.

Lynch said: “I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes.” He added, “I grew up on a horse, so I’m comfortable in that situation, for sure. I can farm a little bit.”

Yellowstone is about the fictitious Dutton family, who own a big ranch in Montana, and deal with personal problems and relationships. Season 5, part 2 of the neo-Western drama, will premiere later this year.

An unnamed sequel is currently in the works, with Matthew McConaughey. Other spin-offs include 1883 & 1923.