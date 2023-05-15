98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

​​Dustin Lynch ‘Totally Down’ to Join Yellowstone Spin-Off – Will It Happen?

May 15, 2023 11:11AM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch wants to be in a Yellowstone spin-off.

At the ACM Awards, the “Thinking About You” singer was asked, by Entertainment Tonight, if he has been thinking about auditioning to be on the new show.

Lynch said:  “I would be totally down.  Absolutely, yes.”  He added, “I grew up on a horse, so I’m comfortable in that situation, for sure.  I can farm a little bit.

Yellowstone is about the fictitious Dutton family, who own a big ranch in Montana, and deal with personal problems and relationships.  Season 5, part 2 of the neo-Western drama, will premiere later this year.

An unnamed sequel is currently in the works, with Matthew McConaughey.  Other spin-offs include 1883 & 1923.

