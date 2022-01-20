      Weather Alert

DUSTIN LYNCH TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NEXT MONTH

Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:10am
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch has announced his upcoming fifth studio album. On ABC’s Good Morning America he said, “This has been a fun secret to keep!” According to Dustin, the new album, Blue In The Sky, will be a collection of feel good songs that will make you “want to mix a drink and party with your friends.”

The 12-track collection includes collaborations with Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter. Five of the songs have already been released. It’s available now for pre-orders and will be released on February 11.

Track list

“Party Mode” (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Beaver, Roman Alexander, Jared Keim, Matt McGinn)
2. “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” (Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)
3. “Stars Like Confetti” (Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell)
4. “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile” (Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan, Wyatt McCubbin)
5. “Break It On A Beach” (Dustin Lynch, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell)
6. “Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane)” (Hillary Lindsey, Justin Ebach, Matt Alderman)
7. “Tennessee Trouble” (Dustin Lynch, Matt Dragstrem, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton)
8. “Summer Never Ended” (Cole Taylor, Ben Hayslip, Paul DiGiovanni)
9. “Back Road TN” (Ben Hayslip, Brock Berryhill, Jameson Rodgers, Brent Anderson)
10. “Huntin’ Land (feat. Riley Green)” (Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)
11. “Pasadena” (Dustin Lynch, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)
12. “Not Every Cowboy” (Casey Brown, Parker Welling, Conner Smith, Heather Morgan)
