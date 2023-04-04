Dustin Lynch Shares his Strategy for Dating While He’s Touring

Dustin Lynch on Touring with Kane Brown and His ‘Easy, Fun’ Strategy for Dating on the Road

Dustin Lynch is making time for love while he’s on tour.

The “Thinking About You” singer is currently on Kane Brown‘s “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.

But, while he was walking the red carpet at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, he talked to ET about Kane, and the tour, and his love life.

As for Kane, Dustin says: “He’s super laid-back,” and “On tour, it’s a very laid-back atmosphere and easygoing. That makes it a lot of fun.”

During his appearance at the CMT Music Awards, Lynch said he had a date later that evening, “We’re having fun,” he said. “She’s gonna make me look good.”

As for how he maintains his dating life on the road, Lynch says he “weaves it in.” The “Small Town Boy” singer says even on show days, he may have a day date, “That’s always built-in fun. If we do, like, a festival or something, that’s an easy, fun first date.”

What do you think is the perfect first date?