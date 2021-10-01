      Weather Alert

Dustin Lynch sets sights on new music with “Huntin' Land” featuring Riley Green

Oct 1, 2021 @ 11:00am

Cooper Smith

Dustin Lynch just dropped a brand-new song, “Huntin’ Land,” featuring Riley Green — and a video. The new song appears to be from an upcoming album.

“‘Huntin’ Land’ is one of those fun songs that we can listen to and have a laugh at while hanging with our buddies,” Dustin says of the song. “I’ve been playing this one out at shows recently, and it’s been cool watching fans react in real time to it. So pumped Riley was able to hop on it too. Now we need to get a hunt on the books!”

Dustin is currently enjoying a top-15 hit with another collaboration. The song, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” with Mackenzie Porter, is from Dustin’s 2020 Tullahoma album.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
In-Person Holiday Traditions Returning To Chicago This Year
Fall Harvest Underway
'Yellowstone' Fans Have One Big Question
CDC:  It Will Be Safe for Children to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On