DUSTIN LYNCH SETS PERSONAL BEST WITH LATEST HIT

Dustin Lynch has set a new record for himself — a six-week Billboard Number One with his latest single, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter. The song bests his previous record of four weeks with “Small Town Boy” in 2017.
Dustin said, “‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ is a six-week #1 single at Country radio – that’s WILD y’all. What a way to enter 2022! I’m excited to keep this momentum going, and to celebrate all year long. Thank you to all my friends and supporters at Country radio. I’m beyond thankful for everyone that’s worked so hard to make sure this song has the life it deserves.”
Dustin co-wrote “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which is his career eighth Number One hit. It’s also his third chart-topper as a songwriter, and gives MacKenzie her first U.S. Number One after four Canadian hits.
Dustin and MacKenzie will perform the duet on ABC’s Good Morning America on January 19th.
