Dustin Lynch scatters “Stars Like Confetti” first thing in the morning

February 23, 2023 11:43AM CST
Dustin Lynch will be dropping “Stars Like Confetti” on the Today show next month.

The Tullahoma, Tennessee, native will perform his new single during the third hour of the NBC morning show on March 6. The latest single from his Blue in the Sky album was co-written by Thomas Rhett

On March 16, Dustin heads out on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown and LOCASH.

