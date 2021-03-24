Dustin Lynch Says His Vegas Event Is Still Happening
(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Several artists have recently announced that they are pushing back their 2021 tours like Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, and Chris Stapleton due to the pandemic and capacity restrictions, but Dustin Lynch said he’s still going forward with his Vegas show.
Lynch recently said “This is happening, 100 percent, unless zombies show up on Earth. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed that doesn’t happen. But the pool situation is an absolute go”. The Las Vegas event, “Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas”, is scheduled for June 3-6 and will welcome fellow entertainers Jordan Davis, Hardy, and Brandi Cyrus.