98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dustin Lynch plots Toga Pool Party

December 8, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
ABC

It’s time to dust off your togas and bring them along for an epic party.

Dustin Lynch‘s annual Pool Party is returning to Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa this year, and it’ll be Roman Empire-themed.

“Pirates, we’re throwing it back to college Animal House style for this year’s pool party,” Dustin captions his Instagram announcement post alongside the event’s graphic. “Pack your togas, chalices, or any Roman costumes you see fit, and bring the same pool party energy you’ve brought for the last 8 years. Let’s get after it!”

Crash My Playa, featuring Luke, Dierks BentleyJon PardiBailey Zimmerman and more, will take place January 17-20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

For more information and tickets, visit crashmyplaya.com.

Dustin’s latest album, Killed The Cowboy, arrived in September and features its Jelly Roll-assisted lead single, “Chevrolet.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Dustin Lynch plots Toga Pool Party appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts