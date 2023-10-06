98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDER: Dustin Lynch Is Single and Looking – But Avoiding Tinder

October 6, 2023 10:00AM CDT
(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch may be single, but you won’t have the chance to swipe right on the country star.

He told Taste of Country Nights, “No, no.  I haven’t gone down that rabbit hole yet.  But I really…  I find it tough making time to really go on dates when I’m off the road.  I’ve gotten in the routine of just loving being by myself and working on the farm, and kinda recharging the batteries when I come back off the tour.”

The “Stars Like Confetti” singer suggests, though, that he may have to change his routine:  “So, I don’t know if that’s a schedule that I need to switch up a little bit, to maybe find me an awards show date?  But we’ll see what happens.”

What dating app is your favorite, and why?

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
