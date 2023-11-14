Dustin Lynch earns ninth #1 with “Stars Like Confetti”

Dustin Lynch has notched his ninth career chart-topper with “Stars Like Confetti.”

“What a way to cap off what has been an incredible year for us! Country radio friends and fam, thank YOU for another #1! Big shout-out to Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Crowell for bringing this one into existence and their surrounding support systems,” Dustin shares.

“Speaking of support systems, I’ve got the best. Thank you to my team, band, crew, and the best damn radio folks in the biz – Broken Bow Records,” he adds. “If y’all need me, I’ll be gone huntin’.”

“Stars Like Confetti” is off Dustin’s Blue In The Sky. The 13-track album arrived in 2022 and spawned the earlier hits “Party Mode” and “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

Dustin’s saddling up for a busy 2024 on the road. He’ll open for Blake Shelton on the Back to the Honky Tonk tour in February, before kicking off his headlining Killed The Cowboy Tour in April.

For Dustin’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

